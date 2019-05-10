File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Kosovo informal settlement fire victims were among hundreds of thousands of South Africans who were provided with temporary identity documents by the department of Home Affairs in time to cast their votes. The department said 110 000 people had applied for and collected temporary IDs across the country for Election Day. Around 40 000 people had collected their smart-cards, while 10 950 people had applied and received temporary IDs.

In the informal settlement in Philippi, about 100 people had to rebuild their shacks this week after three separate fires ripped through them.

Lithemba Gxiva, 7, and an adult male perished in one of the fires.

Ward 88 councillor Siphiwo Nqamnduku said the extended operating hours at the department had helped residents.

“Early Monday morning, I visited the affected areas and returned again on Tuesday to get the list of people and their names.

"I was worried that they won’t be able to vote but with the help of other officials we managed to take the people to Home Affairs.

"They were able to apply and receive temporary IDs, the last group got them at 4pm and made their way to voting stations,” he said.

Nqamnduku urged people to donate food, uniforms and clothes to the affected residents.

Resident Siphiwe Titi said he voted because he wanted to see change and service delivery in informal settlements.

“I believe if we had more taps in our informal settlements less damage could have happened here. We tried to fill our buckets with water in an attempt to save our homes but little water was coming out and we were a lot queueing at one tap,” Titi said.

By the end of March, Home Affairs said 355 257 smart ID cards and 3620 green ID books had not been collected.

Donations to Kosovo residents can be dropped off at the councillor’s office next to Golden Arrow in Philippi. Call Nqamnduku on 073 619 2324 or email [email protected]

Cape Times