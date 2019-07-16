File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A Khayelitsha family grieving the loss of four of their loved ones has pinned their last hopes on a police investigation after Eskom distanced itself from the fire that claimed their lives. Twayisa Myathaza, 36, who was pregnant, and her children, Nandile, 14, Lindokuhle, 5, and Linamandla, 3 were killed on May 21 in a fire allegedly caused by a faulty electrical box.

Myathaza’s 41-year-old brother, Thobela Maqungo, was left critically injured.

Despite Eskom staff visiting the Myathaza’s house to repair the box twice prior to the incident, an Eskom internal investigation found there was no evidence linking the utility to the incident.

The box had apparently exploded a week before the fire that killed Myathaza and her children.

Before that the box had caused a fire inside the house.

The power utility would not answer questions about previous visits by electricians to the house.

Relative, Tito Mzonyane said it would be the end of the road for the family in their pursuit for closure if police found that no one was to be blamed for the fire.

Mzonyane said there was no other explanation for the fire as the family didn’t use candles or illegal connections.

“Eskom’s faulty box is the only explanation because of the previous incidents with it. Neighbours and a backyarder heard it exploding on the day when Twayisa and her children were killed. Their officials had also been seen a week before the incident going to repair the box. We just want the truth and answers to our questions.

“As Eskom disappointed us with their findings we are hoping the police will not. When I called a few weeks back the detective in charge said they were waiting for Eskom to conclude its investigation and inform them. We are hoping they will do the right thing and conduct their own investigation,” said Mzonyane.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said circumstances leading to the incident were under investigation. “It is alleged that the fire broke out from an electric box and left four victims dead,” he said. Okuhle Hlati