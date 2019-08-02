William Qoboka and Zolisa Monelo are busy rebuilding their lives in Masiphumelele after a fire ravaged their homes on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Hours after losing everything in the devastating fire that gutted 256 shacks in Masiphumelele, William Qoboka and Zolisa Monelo reported for duty at the Cape Times Fresh Air Camp. They were among 1 280 people impacted by the blaze which swept through the area on Monday morning.

Monelo, 37, said his wife and 3-year-old daughter were still traumatised by their loss.

“I have been living here for 12 years now and this is the second shack fire that has struck us. The last one was during 2015 where I also lost everything,” said Monelo.

The family slept over at Monelo’s brother-in-law’s place following the fire.

Monelo’s wife and daughter slept on a mattress on the kitchen floor, while he slept on the floor.

“I have lost everything except for a few trousers and T-shirts which I could grab from a bag before the fire took everything. We have nothing else left; even my ID burnt,” he said.

The breadwinners have each received R5 000 from the board of trustees at the Cape Times Fresh Air Fund.

“I am elated. We really need the money. I will be using it to buy new clothes for myself, wife and our child, as well as groceries.

"We have to start almost from scratch again, but this donation is really appreciated as it will help a lot with the rebuilding of our lives. We received the material to start rebuilding yesterday,” said Monelo.

For 100 years this year, the camp has been making school holidays memorable for underprivileged children at its Froggy Pond base.

There are eight camps a year - four for boys and four for girls.

During the course of a week, they get to take trips to the penguin colony, play lots of games, eat hearty meals and learn new songs.

If you would like to donate items to Qoboka and Monelo, donations can be dropped off at the False Bay Echo office, Recreation Street, Fish Hoek. Contact Monelo at 078 351 2087.

Alternatively, drop off at Africa Community Media offices at Newspaper House, St George’s Mall, Cape Town. Call Lenore Hasse at 021 488 4197.

