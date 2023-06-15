Fired Heathfield principal to hear verdict

Cape Town- Former Heathfield High School principal Wesley Neumann is expected to know the fate of his application to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), challenging his dismissal, next week. This, after the arbitration proceedings concluded for closing arguments last month. The Special Action Committee (SAC), an organisation that has been supporting Neumann, gave an update on the matter on Wednesday.

“The commissioner appointed to preside over Mr Neumann’s matter has requested the general secretary of the ELRC for an extension on the submission of the outcome of the arbitration (award). Parties were advised that the award will be available in the week of June 19 to 23, 2023,” said the committee. However, Kerry Mauchline, the spokesperson for Education MEC David Maynier, suggested that they had not been made aware of the decision. “We have not received the notification, and we cannot speculate on the outcome of the process,” she said.

Neumann’s lawyer, Vernon Seymour, confirmed the SAC’s update, stating that both they and the Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) legal representatives had been informed that the outcome was expected next week. “The hearing was concluded (on May 25). The parties had until June 2 to submit written closing arguments. We believe that we presented a strong case and are looking forward to the outcome,” said Seymour.

Neumann was found guilty of six charges of misconduct, including that of failing to carry out an instruction of the employer, after he refused to reopen the school amid the Covid-19 infection peak in 2020. He was subsequently dismissed after refusing a demotion and a transfer option to three schools. Neumann decided to file an application to the ELRC, and has been fighting to be reinstated. ANC Education MPL, Khalid Sayed, said: “Although this extension may be viewed as another delay in the Neumann matter, we have full confidence in the independence and fairness of the ELRC as the custodians of labour-related matters in the sector. Given the number of days this matter sat for, we are certain that the appointed commissioner wants to cover all arguments presented before him. We look forward to a just and fair ruling from the commissioner.”