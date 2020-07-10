Fired workers appear over protest for allegedly not getting employee relief scheme payments

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

"Cape Town – Former employees of Langverwacht Landscaping in Stellenbosch appeared in court yesterday after they protested at the company’s premises, contravening a court interdict obtained by the company. The protest action arose after employees alleged they had not received their Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) payouts after the company had successfully claimed from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said 24 people were arrested during protest action at the premises of Langverwacht Landscaping in Electron Street, Techno Park. The suspects, aged between 20 and 38, face charges of public violence. According to EFF employment activist Zola Madiba, about 150 employees were fired by the company after they had made enquiries about why they had not yet received their TERS payouts.

“These people have gone to bed hungry. They were not paid for the months of May and June despite it being confirmed that the company claimed from the fund.

When they asked the boss about these payments, he claimed he had applied for the money but said the government had not paid him anything and therefore he was firing all of them.

"However, just a day later, he hired new staff. Despite the government being forced to change the regulations to allow workers to apply directly for Covid relief payments from the UIF, there is still no practical way to do this.

"Starving workers are therefore still forced to rely on unscrupulous bosses to access this money for them, and when this does not happen and they protest, the workers are brutalised by the police,” said Madiba.

Managing director of Langverwacht Landscaping Pieter Colyn disputed the allegations and said employees were paid as soon as TERS funding was received.

“The Department of Labour failed to finalise the TERS UIF payments in time for the company to pay staff salaries at the end of April. In order to mitigate the delay, the company was only in a position to advance a portion of their salaries to staff while awaiting the TERS UIF payout.

“By May 5, the funds were received and paid over to staff immediately. On May 6, a number of opportunistic employees demanded a 50% wage increase in an effort to exploit the situation and opted to continue the illegal strike action.

"Considering the current recession and economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, this was not possible,” said Colyn.

Cape Times