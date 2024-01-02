Firefighters battle blaze at Shelley Point Hotel

A recent guest of St. Helena's tourism pride the Shelley Point Hotel, has expressed his sadness as firefighters continue battling a raging fire which started in one of the kitchen buildings around 7am on Tuesday morning. Saldanha Bay Mayor Andre Truter said the fire had been contained for a short while allowing for the safe evacuation of all guests and staff.

“There were no injuries or fatalities, thankfully. Fire crews from Saldanha Bay Municipality , West Coast District Municipality Swartland Municipality and Bergrivier Municipality are on site and are keeping the fire from spreading to surrounding houses. Myself and the Municipal Manager, Heinrich Mettler and MMC Michael Schaffers have been on site since early. Fire Chief Basil January is running on site and running operations,” said Truter. He added that Western Cape Disaster Management had assisted immediately by dispatching a spotter plane and two helicopters. West Coast Medical Rescue added they were also on scene, while Saldanha Bay firefighters worked tirelessly to battle the blaze.