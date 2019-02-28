Firefighters were hailed after spending five hours rescuing a puppy that got stuck in a drainpipe, in Atlantis yesterday.

Cape Town – Fire and rescue personnel, along with Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors, rescued a three-week-old puppy that was stuck in a drainpipe in a five-hour operation in Atlantis yesterday. Rescuers worked tirelessly to free the animal. The CoGH SPCA is still not sure how it managed to land up in the pipe.

Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they think maybe the mother was moving her puppies from one place to another and it happened by accident.

“The mother has four three-week-old puppies and only one was in the drain and we don't think it would have been able to climb up there as it's immobile.”

She said they were alerted to the puppy in the drain around 7.15am and the operation took about five hours to complete.

Photo: Supplied

“They tried everything, from putting the mom close by to see if the puppy would react, but they were still not able to locate it and the fire and rescue team came to assist.”

Abraham said the ordeal ended with the puppy being reunited with its family.

“This particular rescue operation was by no means a simple exercise as the puppy was found to be lodged so tightly and in such a position that we were unable to retrieve it even with rescue tongs.

"A different plan of action was required and, thanks to Fire and Rescue’s quick thinking, it was determined that the drainpipe led to a manhole in a neighbouring property.”

She said after several failed attempts at trying to manoeuvre the pup from a different vantage point, a sponge was then secured to the end of a hosepipe and used to gently push the puppy through the pipe.

“The puppy was brought to our Animal Clinic, along with her mother and three siblings, for a checkup.

“We are happy to report that they are all doing well and will be returning to the SPCA for sterilisation once fully weaned and vaccinated. A huge thank you to all who worked so hard to fight for this little one's life.”

Report any animal in need to the CoGH SPCA on 021 700 4158/9 or after hours on 083 326 1604.

Photo: Supplied

Cape Times