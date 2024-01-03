Firefighters praised for containing luxury hotel fire

After more than eight hours of firefighting efforts, a blaze that ripped through luxury hotel, The Shelley Point Hotel and Spa was contained. The fire is reported to have started in the kitchen area of the hotel and rapidly spread on Tuesday morning.

Saldanha Bay mayor, Andrè Truter, said the fire started just after 7am in one of the kitchen buildings and late on Tuesday afternoon had been contained to the hotel building. “After more than eight hours of brave firefighters fighting a vicious fire at the hotel it has been brought under control and contained to the hotel premises. “It is only through the combined efforts of Saldanha Bay Municipality Fire Services supported by Swartland Municipality, West Coast District Municipality and Berg Rivier Municipality Firefighters that this fire was brought under control. Also with the support of Western Cape Government Disaster Management Centre with two firefighting helicopters from Working on Fire.

“These teams coordinated their efforts from the ground and the air to bring the fire under control. The operation was run by our Fire Chief Basil January and my thanks go out to him and all the brave Firefighters who saved the fire from spreading into the golf estate and surrounding areas. They have and are still doing an amazing job. The surrounding communities were amazing by rallying around the firefighters by supplying water and sandwiches to the exhausted crews. Shelley Point Hotel and Spa engulfed by fire on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook/Andre Truter “The mopping up and cooling down will probably still take another day or two. Keep these brave crews in your prayers,” said Truter.

Guests and staff were evacuated and no injuries or fatalities were reported. Enquiries to the hotel were referred to its head office but were not answered by deadline. The hotel posted to its social media pages that guests who had bookings should get in touch via email for arrangements to be made. “We’re saddened to report a severe fire incident at Shelley Point Hotel.