Cape Town – A baby’s mother rushed to the Belhar fire station in desperation to get help for her two-week old daughter, who had stopped breathing and started turning blue. The firefighters' life-saving heroics and compassion did not end there. Spurred on by a colleague, they later collected an assortment of baby clothes and products to hand over to the mother of Bronlyn-Lee Jansen.

At the beginning of the month, the firefighters were called on to resuscitate a two-week old Bronlyn-Lee. They jumped into action, clearing mucus from her airways and administering oxygen, and after several tense minutes, Bronlyn-Lee started crying and regaining her natural colour, the City said on Tuesday.

"Usually, we don’t have good results on babies. We try our utmost and give our utmost support and expertise to the patient, and this time we were lucky to revive this baby. So there’s a good ending to this story," said firefighter Alroy Pieterse.

Pieterse’s colleague, Liesl George, initiated the follow-up visit.

"I just had to see her, alive and kicking, because when they left the station, we never heard from them again and I just had to see her. And I went to their house, and then the mom came out and she was all pink and dressed up and she looked so cute," said George.

On Friday, the four-week-old Bronwen's mother, Chantel, visited the Belhar fire station to thank the staff for their heroics.

To her surprise, George had also rallied her colleagues and contacts to collect an assortment of baby clothes and products.

"These selfless acts where staff members go above and beyond the call of duty fill me with immense pride, because it embodies the spirit of safety and security, which is to serve and protect our residents.

"I applaud the actions of the staff members, not only in saving the life of little Bronlyn-Lee, but also the added joy they’ve brought to her and her family through their kind-heartedness," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

