Firefighters to run the extra mile for volunteers

Cape Town - Two City firefighters will be put through their paces when they participate in the 21km Totalsports Two Oceans Half Marathon in their full firefighting gear this weekend, for a good cause. On Sunday, Jermaine Carelse and Ronaldo Duncan, who between them have fought fires for a cumulative 45 years, will raise funds for the firefighting organisation, Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS).

Carelse, who has been in service for 22 years and Duncan who has been on the front-line for the City’s fire services for 13 years, have both seen their fair share of sweeping mountain fires and are ready to put their skills to the test as they race against time under trying conditions. Recognising the vital role VWS plays in protecting heritage and the world renowned Table Mountain landscape, the duo have dedicated their race to volunteers in the fire-fighting services. The two took on the race in full firefighting gear for the first time in 2017.

“We had a very good time. That year people were very amazed that firefighters can run in the gear that adds another five or six kilograms,” said Carelse. Duncan said he had learnt from his previous experience where he suffered dehydration and cramps. “I’ve improved my preparation for this event.

“I want to do it better than I did last time. What’s not fire gear will be my running shoes. Unfortunately our boots have metal inside them and they’re not the most comfortable gear to walk in, let alone run in,” said Duncan. VWS chief executive, Claire Lötter, said the group was a registered NGO and had to cover its operating costs purely from public donations. “We are always extremely grateful for the assistance up until now that has kept us going. We are wanting to do more, but are limited by the increasing cost of our operations.

“It costs around R6 000 to train each volunteer firefighter and equip with the basic PPE. Volunteers then still need to purchase their own backpack, fire boots, water and nutrition that is needed while fighting fires. Our biggest expense at the moment, though, is our vehicles, with our oldest being a 28-year-old ‘people carrier.’ “You’ll see our bright yellow vehicle running around the mountain during times of disaster, ferrying eight volunteers at a time.

The cost of maintaining our ageing fleet is draining our resources and we are desperately trying to reduce this burden,” said Lötter. Carelse and Duncan are asking residents to pledge any amount, but when the race starts, the clock starts ticking. The duo’s GivenGain fundraising explained: “For every minute that passes before they both reach the “fire line,” they are asking that R1 be deducted from the final pledge amount that gets paid over to VWS.

“With the added weight factor of their protective fire suit, helmets and gear, both firefighters are aiming to complete the gruelling race in two hours and 45 minutes. This will essentially see an amount of R165 being deducted by each donor of any amount pledged, a further reminder while running the race, as in for both firefighters and times of disaster, every second counts.” To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3zPu3C4