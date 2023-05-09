Firefighting resources shift from Western Cape to other provinces as fire season draws to a close

Cape Town - As the 2022/23 veld and forest summer fire season in the Western Cape comes to an end, resources have been moved to other provinces in preparation for their fire seasons. According to Working on Fire, 21 aerial resources were relocated to the northern provinces in preparation for the winter fire season there, with the last three spotter planes and an Air Tractor bomber having left Stellenbosch to Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Sunday.

“During their time in the Western Cape, these aerial resources and Working on Fire ground resources played a crucial role in fighting and suppressing 110 fires since November 2022. “The aerial resources, including spotter planes, Huey choppers and Air Tractor bombers, spent a total of 647 hours assisting municipalities, nature conservation agencies, fire protection associations, and landowners,” said Working on Fire spokesperson Limakatso Khalianyane. Chief pilot Matthew Carter noted that the Western Cape had a successful season, with increased activity in the first few months that gradually diminished towards the end.

As the weather became wetter, the need for aerial operations decreased, making it more advantageous to avoid flying. Following five months of daily duty, the firefighters will take turns to rest. Working on Fire Western Cape general manager Antoinette Jini expressed gratitude to various partners for their trust in the Working on Fire resources, which have helped save lives and protect properties from fires.