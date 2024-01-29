Fires in Breede Valley, Witzenberg still burning out of control, spurred by wind

Fires in Breede Valley and Witzenberg continued to burn out of control on Sunday. The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services said the strong north-westerly wind that picked up at around 3am on Sunday made firefighting activities difficult and, although some gains had been made in some areas, others had escalated.

“The day’s high fire danger index has impacted the fire’s behaviour. This combined with the uneven terrain, inaccessibility, high fuel loads provided by a combination of aged fynbos and alien vegetation, has made containment difficult. “Active firefighting will continue throughout the night,” the Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) said.

In Kluitjieskraal, Wolseley, firefighting efforts continued for a sixth day, with 22 000 hectares of land burned to date. The CWDM said there were two active fire lines – Bain’s Kloof/Slanghoek and Elandsberg. “Firefighting has been focused on structure protection, fire suppression and burnout operations. The objective has remained to try to keep the fire line in the mountainous areas above private agricultural land.

“Driven by the wind, the fire has jumped the road in a few places. However, these are being managed,” the CWDM said. On Sunday delivered a few successes including the creation of a firebreak by burnout, which protected private structures and an ecological sensitive area. Bain’s Kloof Pass and Slanghoek road are currently open. However, motorists are advised that it can be closed at short notice and that use of this route is at their own discretion.

In Elandsberg, the wind continued to blow favourably for the fire teams and good progress was made. Aerial resources were used to aid progress where applicable and to protect structures. In Fairy Glen, Worcester, about 2000 hectares of land has been burnt. The fire started on Friday. “Good progress has been made on these fire lines and they have managed to prevent the fire from spreading into the bluegum plantation.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's fire services confirmed that the fires in Breede Valley and Witzenberg continue to burn out of control. "However, teams will continue with active firefighting throughout the night." The crew complement currently consists of 10 ground crews and firefighting vehicles. On Saturday, a fire that broke out near the Table Mountain aerial cableway was contained.