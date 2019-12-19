Fires take toll on livestock on Garden Route









Wildfires on Miller Horn’s farm have taken a big toll, killing 33 livestock and leaving 15 cattle with burns. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Wildfires in the small coastal town of Gouritzmond in Hessequa have killed at least 33 livestock and left 15 cattle with burns. Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) spokesperson Herman Pieters said yesterday mop-up operations were progressing well after a number of fires flared up this week. On Tuesday, firefighters were battling three wildfires in the Hessequa region, about 300km from Cape Town. Two wildfires in the Gouritzmond area, 1.5km apart from each other, were fuelled by gale-force winds, while another fire was also reported in Hoeko. Officials said a fourth fire raged in the Bitou region, while a fifth was reported in the Greyton Nature Reserve in the Overberg.

Teams battling the fires included members from the GRDM, George, Riversdale and Hessequa Working on Fire (WoF).

Pieters said that in Gouritzmond the fires had taken a big toll, killing 33 livestock and leaving 15 cattle with burns.

Crews in the south-west of Gouritsmond had undertaken aggressive mopping-up operations.

“There are no open flames, but areas are smouldering,” Pieters said.

On the north-eastern flank, mop-up and fire-suppression operations were ongoing, and a back-burn tactic was utilised.

On the northern flank, the mopping up of all hot spots and patrolling for flare-ups around structures was under way.

“Weather conditions remain relatively cool with decent overcast conditions, however the unstable wind conditions remain a threat and will keep fire fighting crews on high alert, with stronger winds predicted for later (yesterday),” Pieters said.

WoF spokesperson Limakatso Khalianyane said: “At the moment we have a Crags team which is busy with an aggressive mop-up oper- ation of potential hot spots for flare-ups.

“Our resources are on standby to offer services should needs be.

“We have 10 aerial support crews stationed in Witfontein, Riversdale and George.

“Also, in addition to our teams of firefighters we have two teams of Hotshots Type1, who have received the highest standards of fire-fighting training to do initial fire attack and fire line safety.

“We are also getting additional teams from other provinces.”

Wildfires can be reported to the GDRM Disaster Management Centre at 044 805 5071.

Cape Times