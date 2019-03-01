File photo: Flickr.com

Cape Town – Excitement was mounting for hundreds of Mzamomtsha Primary School pupils in Driftsands, near Khayelitsha, as some would be touching and working with a laptop and tablets for the first time. This is thanks to tech company Apla, who were expected to donate 40 tablets and a laptop today.

The school had to suspend computer classes last year to accommodate the influx of children.

School principal Simphiwe Kuze said the donation would make a big difference in the learners' lives.

“When we informed the pupils about this launch they were oozing with joy. Majority of these pupils come from disadvantaged homes where they have never touched a laptop or even a tablet.

"This will inspire them, and they will be able to do their practicals in future. This is indeed a stepping stone. We want the pupils to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"Pupils need to be tech-savvy from this early age so that they won't struggle when they have to do research alone,” Kuze said.

The school, which was built for not more than 550 pupils, now accommodates 770, with only 19 computers.

“We took a very difficult decision to suspend the classes last year because, in one class, we had more than 40 pupils while others had more than 50, so they would fight and couldn't share.

"The school moved from being a Grade 1-7 to Grade 1-9 due to the number of pupils that were placed. Through the help of our partners, our wish will come to reality.

“We will now be donated with the much-needed resources, and classes will resume in April,” he said.

Kuze urged the learners to treasure and take care of the new resources. He also appealed to the community to protect the school's infrastructure.

Cape Times