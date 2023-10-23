First aid convoy finally enters Gaza

The first humanitarian aid convoy allowed into Gaza since war erupted arrived in southern Gaza from Egypt after days of negotiations.

The UN said the 20-truck convoy brought life-saving medical supplies and some food. A second convoy of around 19 trucks loaded with medical and food supplies entered the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Sunday and was being inspected before proceeding into Gaza, sources said. An explosion and ambulance sirens were heard shortly after the second convoy had entered the crossing, witnesses said. The cause and exact location were not immediately clear.

According to the UN, the aid entering so far was a fraction of what was needed with food, water, medicines and fuel stocks running out. Deprived of electricity and water, Gazans in the southern town of Khan Younis said they were struggling to feed their children. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international community to create "a united front" to stop Israel's attacks against Gaza and allow in desperately needed aid, which has only begun to trickle in.

"We place at the top of our priorities stopping the Israeli aggression and bringing in medical and relief aid to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe," Shtayyeh said during a meeting with 25 ambassadors, representatives and consuls. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said it has mobilised its resources to support local hospitals grappling with a critical shortage of medical supplies. Through the launch of their own crowdfunding campaign, and with the assistance of two dedicated volunteers –Ruqaiyah Peer, a 24-year-old optometrist from East London, and Aaliya Kader, a 10-year-old girl from Johannesburg –Gift of the Givers amassed more than R250 000 to deliver essential aid to those in dire need in Gaza.

Gift of the Givers said it had taken a multi-pronged approach, including procuring medical supplies, medicines, and wheelchairs for injured individuals. Additionally, it is funding the purchase of fuel for ambulances. UN Women said that the violence has tragically resulted in a growing number of widows, as an estimated 900 women have become the heads of households following their male partner’s death. UN Women Deputy Executive Director Sarah Hendriks called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, including food, water, fuel and health supplies.

“It is imperative that we ensure immediate access to services for women and girls and ensure the prevention of gender-based violence. As the international community seeks to respond to this crisis, we must also wholeheartedly support and invest in women-led organisations which are at the front-line of the humanitarian response, and promote the meaningful participation of women in humanitarian and political processes,” she said. UN Women said that women and girls are currently seeking refuge in overcrowded shelters that lack essential provisions such as food, water, and privacy, heightening protection risks and added that the situation in Gaza was desperate even prior to the crisis, with 97% of men and 98% of women fearing for their safety.