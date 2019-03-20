A cohort of activists and change agents, who are also administrators, government officials, academics, researchers and health professionals, were hosted by Tekano, the social justice and health equity organisation based in Khayelitsha. Photo: Tekano

Cape Town – The Khayelitsha-based organisation Atlantic Fellows has graduated 26 fellows who completed the inaugural Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity in South Africa programme. The initiative seeks to improve the health and well-being for marginalised communities.

This cohort of activists and change agents who are also administrators, government officials, academics, researchers and health professionals - all from South Africa and elsewhere on the continent - were hosted by Tekano, the social justice and health equity organisation based in Khayelitsha.

The inaugural Atlantic Fellows at Tekano programme, as it is also known, was made up of six modules and presented from locations in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The modules included collective leadership for change, nutrition and food security, and health and health systems, respectively.

The Atlantic Fellows programme forms part of its seven international programmes that seek to advance “fairer, healthier, more inclusive societies”.

The programmes are funded through the Atlantic Institute based at Oxford University in the UK.

Chairperson of the Tekano board, Dr Tracey Naledi, spoke of the uneven burden of unpaid care work borne by women, and the limited prospects of South Africa’s poor, who have few opportunities of escaping poverty.

“We need fellows who are competent as critical thinkers and analysts, who understand the complexity of the situation, and who understand that there is no single narrative; that there is no single answer,” she said.

First among those will be the 2019 fellows, who were also welcomed into the programme at the graduation ceremony.

As with the 2017 fellows, this group represents a wide range of sectors and fields, and will make for an “interesting combination,” said Tekano’s Elroy Paulus in welcoming the 24 new fellows into the Atlantic fold.

For information on the Atlantic Fellows, visit www.atlanticfellows.org and for information on Tekano, visit www.tekano.org.za