Cape Town – The first population dataset released will be tested to provide hard evidence to policymakers to influence programmes in the departments of Health, Social Development, Home Affairs, Basic Education and others.

The data recently released by the South African Population Research Infrastructure Network (Saprin) and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) monitors the health and well-being of people over time to gather new information on the situation of poorer people.

Responding to some of South Africa's biggest issues including poverty, inequality, unemployment and access of the poor to effective healthcare, this is the first dataset to be released by Saprin since its inception in 2017.

Saprin is a research platform to produce up-to-date information on health and socio-economic well-being that is representative of South Africa's population.

It is hosted by the SAMRC and falls under the ambit of the South African Research Infrastructure Roadmap - a programme of the Department of Science and Technology.

Individual and household indicators regularly collected and assessed cover vital events such as births and deaths, residence and migration, socio-economic status and measures of well-being represented by labour status, education, and social protection.

Saprin Network co-director Professor Mark Collinson said: “This dataset has the potential to improve informational support for decision-making and for strengthening policies on health and socio-economic status.

“It’s a national asset that will support research on population and health dynamics for us to understand the causes and outcomes of population processes and strengthen the value of national datasets.”

The dataset contains information that has been harmonised from three health and demographic surveillance system (HDSS) research networks in rural South Africa: the SAMRC/Wits University Agincourt HDSS in the Bushbuckridge District of Mpumalanga, which has collected data since 1993; the University of Limpopo’s Dimamo HDSS in the Capricorn District of Limpopo, which has collected data since 1996; and the Africa Health Research Institute’s HDSS in the uMkhanyakude District of KwaZulu-Natal, which has collected data since 2000.

“A core database structure was developed by Saprin leadership in collaboration with data managers from the three HDSS nodes, whereby data from the nodes (research networks) were passed through a series of quality measures and checked for accuracy and completeness,” Collinson said.

Saprin director Dr Kobus Herbst said the dataset was an important resource for secondary analyses by population scientists and as a training dataset for the next generation of population scientists.

He said that while Saprin’s data was currently drawn from three geographically defined rural areas, the network would be expanded to include new urban HDSS nodes.

