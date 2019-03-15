Roland "Roly" Jethro Picture: Supplied

Cape Town – Friends and family of the late community activist and teacher Roland “Roly” Jethro paid their tributes to the anti-apartheid activist during his memorial service at Belgravia High School this week. Described as someone relentless in his pursuit of justice, Jethro, 58, died of cancer on Sunday.

A keen angler, Jethro was a member of the ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe.

Born in Genadendal, he was also a member of the Cape Youth Congress and a founder member of the United Democratic Front.

The packed Belgravia hall was a reunion for many, with greetings, hugs and condolences to the family in the front row, before proceedings got under way.

As the service started, the national anthem was sung, after which there was a moment of silence as his wife lit a candle for him.

Musician Vicky Sampson performed the song African Dream.

Jethro’s cousin Micheline Fortuin said: “We have lost a dear family member. As a family we sincerely regret Roland’s passing at the young age of 58, but we are eternally grateful that he had such a full life.

“He will be remembered as a good, loving person, a free spirit, a servant of the people. We wish to thank his wife Rosie for the pillar of strength she was in Roland’s life for supporting him in his endeavours. He was a role model to his family members and we are proud of his achievements.”

His friend Franklin Cieverts said Jethro had been on a journey to document the history of indigenous people.

“For me, he was more than just an activist. He had this profound love for people and languages and a very special place in his heart for rural communities and indigenous people of South Africa.

“He was a champion for the identity of indigenous people and was proud of their heritage and acknowledged his indigenous roots.

“Many times driving through rural areas, Roly would instruct me to stop to take pictures with the people and talk to them, and those conversations would go on forever.

‘‘He believed that life is one big celebration and that everyone should be included.

“Moving down to the West Coast, at every little town, Roly would stop and tell me we must speak to these people, we want to hear the stories of the people of this town and we are going to record this history. If I don’t come back, you will come back.”

Another friend, Zelda Holtzman, said Jethro was probably the first “eco socialist” she knew.

“He always had an interest in the lives of ordinary people. It was in the simplicity, in the ordinary; Roly saw the extraordinary in people.”

Jethro founded the Hanover Park Foundation, which provides bursaries to students from the community.

Rosie requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the foundation at the following bank details: Hanover Park Foundation, Standard Bank, account number 654 520 089, savings account, branch code 051001.

Cape Times

Jethro’s funeral is tomorrow at the Groenvlei High School Hall in Barend road, Lansdowne, from 9am.