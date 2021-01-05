First matric marking day goes smoothly

Cape Town - The first day of matric script marking in the province went smoothly on Monday. Provincial education spokesperson Millicent Merton said the department was satisfied with reports so far. “All the marking centres in the province were operational and the process was running smoothly. All markers were present,” said Merton. More than 45 000 exam markers are currently marking the 2020 National Senior Certificate scripts across the country. In the Western Cape, 2 964 people have been selected to mark 1 000 000 exam scripts at various marking centres.

National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel said the organisation would continue monitoring the marking process and Covid-19 safety compliance.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the current directives aimed to ensure Covid-19 protocols were in place to help the markers.

Marking venues may not exceed 50% of capacity and the markers as well as officials must adhere to social distancing.

The department said there would be strict screening procedures at the entrance of every marking centre and marking personnel who displayed any symptoms listed in the Covid-19 protocol would be retained in a temporary isolation room until they had received medical advice.

A Covid-19 compliance officer has also been appointed to ensure adherence to health protocols.

The department’s directions also state that during meal and tea times, there would be not more than 50 persons in a particular area and meals will be provided in disposal containers so that markers can partake of their meals on the school grounds or wherever they consider to be safe.

The directions stipulate that arrangements will be made for health practitioners to be on site or within easy reach of the marking centre so as to support and provide advice or deal with any emergency that may arise.

