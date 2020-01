First-year students in a frenzy about securing place at university









File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A staggering number of first-year university hopefuls have been left scrambling after applying at their prospective universities, only to be told they did not make it or there’s no space for them. Local institutions have said their waiting lists run into the “hundreds”. UCT spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the university got more than 70 000 undergraduate applications this year, but it could only enrol 4 200 students. “The university is committed to assisting walk-ins and processes are being put in place to enable this. However, UCT’s closing date for applications was 31 July, 2019,” she said. UWC received 4500 first-year applications but hundreds are still on the waiting list.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said: “Offers to study at the university are made to applicants. Once an applicant declines, the person next on the waiting list is made an offer, provided they meet the entry requirements.

"The university receives more than 60 000 applications every year.”

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) said about 2 2000 individuals were on the waiting list.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “Once registration is over, the institution will process individuals who applied on time and were wait-listed.”

Although Stellenbosch University had 5 500 seats for new first-year students, the university said they provisionally admitted about 11500 to allow for those who choose to study at another institution.

The South African Union of Students (Saus) was confident that activists and Student Representative Council members at public universities would deal with the challenges in the registration process.

Saus president Meshack Mugabe said among those challenges was a shortage of student accommodation; accumulating student debt; victimisation of students; student safety concerns; delays in disbursement of student allowances; fee increments; and student transport.

“All institutions of higher learning must remove all barriers to entry and create an acceptable and conducive learning environment welcoming to both continuing and new students, ” said Mugabe.

UCT SRC president Akha Tutu said:“We want to make sure that when registration starts next week, all students have accommodation, particularly first-year students coming from outside Cape Town.

“The institution has established a committee of rapid response to monitor registration and signing people into their academic residences.”

