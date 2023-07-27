Fisherman’s Lane starting to take shape

Strandfontein Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Sandy Schuter said: “It feels as if finally promises are at least starting to manifest. It is still in its shaping stages but getting there.

For years Strandfontein residents had called for action from the City, raising concern about the collapse of Fisherman’s Lane, known as Broken Road, and the deteriorated infrastructure and general safety.

“Because it has never been upgraded since it was a broken road with no lights or toilets, that's why we pushed in that direction. So it looks a lot better. From our side we are just hoping for safety to be upgraded especially for the sake of fishermen who frequent the area. It must be safe and well lit.”

The City’s deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews said: “We are now embarking on the last phase of the Fisherman’s Lane upgrade project and look forward to the completion of the sidewalks, the creation of a link between the picnic and braai area and the beach, and the installation of lighting. The construction of the braai facilities, installation of play equipment, art and soft landscaping will be done over the next few weeks.

“Once completed, wave action will continue to reshape the dune separating the new road and picnic area from the waves until it reaches its equilibrium profile.