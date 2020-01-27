Fishers upset City of Cape Town 'let international film crew damage eco-sensitive beach'









Metal tracks laid on beach in Strandfontein. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Local fishers have slammed the City of Cape Town for allowing an international film crew to damage and exploit the already dilapidated facilities at Strandfontein Pavilion. The fishers said they were not consulted about the filming which began earlier this month, nor would revenue from the production be used to repair the infrastructure and facilities at the False Bay beach. The fishers said that they were regularly fined for accessing the dunes to get to fishing spots. However, the film company was using the same dunes to construct a roadway for their vehicles. In a letter to mayor Dan Plato, Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association chair Mario Oostendurp said this was another classic “tale of two cities” in Cape Town. While fisher folk were not allowed to use the dunes, classified as “eco-sensitive”, to access the parking lot and would be issued with a fine for contravening the City by-laws, “money talks”, Oostendurp said.

He added that dune sensitivity seemed not to be a factor when tracks were laid down and heavy duty trucks permitted to use the dunes.

“Deep holes are permitted to be dug to house a temporary film shoot set-up, which would cause further damage to the integrity of the already crumbling parking area.

"Would this be allowed to happen along the beaches of Camps Bay? Certainly not,” he said.

“Just because we live on the Cape Flats, it doesn’t mean we have to settle for and accept a lesser standard of service or distribution of services by the City.

“Affluent areas are in pristine condition because residents demand a certain quantity of service, so it shouldn’t be any different for all the other areas,” Oostendurp said.

He added that the City showed disregard for its residents.

“My frustration is with the integrity of the City when it comes to how by-laws are regulated and managed, which is based on convenience for themselves and others.

"I do understand that the film industry attracts revenue to various entities. But this does not reach the local or immediate areas where these shoots take place,” he said.

Fisher André Arendse added that the public parking area of the beach was rented for the film without public consultation, and with no regard for fishers who use the facilities.

“They use our resources to generate income and upgrade in the more affluent areas, yet we on the False Bay coast have been begging for Strandfontein Pavilion all the way to Macassar, for some sort of revamp or upgrade of this local facility.

"To date they spent a few million on a single contractor to repair a small section of the parking. This City is not concerned about its constituents,” Arendse said.

City safety and security executive director Richard Bosman said the shoot ended last week and a post-shoot clean-up would begin.

The City’s beach co-ordinators had meetings with the film company and suggested that the access path to the parking area created by the fishers be used as a temporary measure, he said.

“This was allowed only because the alternative access was blocked and unsafe. Geo-tracks are used for access to the parking area for set-build and vehicle access on the filming days to minimise the impact on the existing path.

Cape Times