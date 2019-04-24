Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana said the fishing industry warranted a collective responsibility and focus given its strategic potential to unlock the needed economic growth in the country. He addressed the 2020 Fishing Rights Allocation Process Seminar in Somerset West yesterday.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries hosted the seminar, which ends today, in preparation for fishing rights allocations for next year.

The department would also take the opportunity to present the 2020 draft general policy on the allocation of fishing rights.

Zokwana said it was his constitutional obligation to ensure that the allocation of fishing rights in South Africa was done in a fair and equitable manner to the benefit of all citizens and future generations.

“The fisheries sector in SA, despite various efforts and interventions to promote it, remains fairly unknown and undervalued.

"It is a sad reality given the country’s endowment I am talking about no less than 22 fisheries that are being harvested, commercially, recreationally and will soon be part of the basket of species in the small-scale fisheries sector that is currently implemented since last year in all four coastal provinces,” he said.

Zokwana said tuna fisheries had over the years of South Africa’s full membership to the regional fisheries management organisations increased allocations tremendously - however, its full potential was yet to be realised.

He said there was a number of potential candidate species in the pipeline, like the octopus and other by-catch species as an example.

“Substantive transformation in the fishing industry still remains a challenge and it needs all of us to work together to achieve such needed transformation in this sector.

“It is therefore high time the department considers clustering our fishery sectors in such a way that those fishery near-shore resources are reserved to benefit the small-scale fishing sector as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises,” he said.

Zokwana urged the industry players to come on board to ensure that the transformation agenda in the fishing sector was realised during the 2020 fishing rights allocation.

Zokwana said the participation by coastal communities could not be ignored any more 25 years after democracy.

Competition Commission commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said: “Fishing is not just about allocated rights, but also about the quality of those rights. Quantity is important because it is a capital intensive sector.”

