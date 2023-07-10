Fishy business as police discover abalone worth almost R2 million in Constantia

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with abalone worth almost R2 million in Constantia. This is after members of the Public Order Police followed-up on a tip-off about alleged illegal activities at a residence on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the suspect faced a charge of illegal possession of abalone and was scheduled to appear in court once charged. “On Saturday evening July 8, members of the Public Order Police based in Cape Town followed-up on information received about illegal activities at a residence situated in the Constantia area. “The members operationalised the information and pounced on the residence where they ensued with a search, which led them to the discovery and seizure of 985 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R1.94 million as well as drying equipment and gas canisters used to process the abalone before shipping it out of the country.

“The members subsequently arrested a 43-year-old Ghanaian national that was found on the premises and detained him at Kirstenhof SAPS,” said Pojie. Western Cape police management has lauded the members for their vigilance and commitment to bring the suspect to book. Meanwhile two suspects were arrested in Century City on a charge of possession of abalone last month.