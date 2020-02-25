Five Cape Town taxi drivers arrested for drunk driving in early morning operation









File picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City's Traffic officers have made 153 arrests over the last week – 111 of them for drunk driving, including five taxi drivers who were apprehended by the Random Breath Testing Unit in an early morning operation on Monday. The City’s enforcement agencies netted 205 suspects on a range of charges in the last week – some of whom were caught in the act on CCTV. They also impounded 126 vehicles and issued 6 847 fines for various by-law and traffic contraventions. On Saturday, a traffic officer chased down the driver of a Ford Bantam bakkie after he initially refused to stop. The 29-year-old driver was arrested at the corner of Erica Drive and Stellenbosch Arterial on charges of reckless and negligent driving and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"These arrests and the confiscation of illegal items shows the City’s commitment in getting criminals off the street. Our crime-prevention and visible patrolling is effective.

"We can only hope that the criminal justice system does its part to ensure convictions and keep these criminals off our streets for good. Our crime rates will not decrease for as long as criminals feel they can get away with their deeds," said Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.

In the early hours on Friday, a CCTV operator spotted several people pushing a white Toyota Conquest in Petunia Street in Athlone.

"The CCTV operator observed another vehicle parked in the same street and suspected it could be a vehicle theft in progress.

"She activated the South African Police Service, who, on arrival, tested both vehicles on the eNatis system and confirmed that both had been reported stolen. Three suspects were arrested and detained at Athlone SAPS," the City said.



On the same night, CCTV operators also spotted two suspects digging up paving slabs at the corner of Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard in Green Point.

The Metro Police Camera Response Unit was dispatched and caught the two suspects, aged 25 and 33, in the act. They were arrested in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, malicious damage to property, possession of cable theft implements and public violence.



"These arrests show the impact that CCTV can have on crime-prevention. Real-time footage also helps our officers in increasing the response time while out on patrol as they can respond quicker to crimes in progress.

"Video footage also plays an important role in building strong evidence-based cases against criminals," said Smith.



Elsewhere, Metro Police officers arrested 47 suspects and confiscated various quantities of drugs, taking their overall tally to 52.



Last Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle in Da Gama Street in Parow during a vehicle checkpoint.

They found a black container with four bankies of tik, two bankies of cocaine, two ecstasy Tablets, 11 heroine capsules, a joint and a bankie of dagga hidden in the driver’s underpants.

He was also in possession of a suspected stolen cellphone and R1 700 in cash.



In other successes during operations during the last week, the Taxi Enforcement Unit conducted operations throughout the City, with officers impounding 49 vehicles and issuing 2297 fines for various offences.

During a vehicle checkpoint operation, officers arrested 27 suspects for outstanding warrants and issued 460 warrants to the value of R930 060.

Traffic services also had a successful operation in the Green Point area, where they impounded 28 vehicles and issued 141 fines for various other offences.

Another vehicle checkpoint operation operation in Mitchells Plain netted a taxi driver with 56 outstanding warrants to the value of R94 150.

Cape Times