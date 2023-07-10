Five children die in N1 crash in Brackenfell

Five children have been killed and six others seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision on the N1 inbound between Brackenfell Boulevard and the R300 off-ramp. The Titanium Securitas Medical Response team said they received multiple calls regarding the incident on Sunday night.

When they arrived on scene, the five children were pronounced dead due to the severity of their injuries. “At approximately 23:15, Titanium Securitas Medical Response received multiple calls regarding a serious motor vehicle collision on the N1 inbound between Brackenfell Boulevard and the R300 off-ramp. “On arrival, the Titanium Securitas Medical Response team found all the patients scattered over the scene.

“Unfortunately, on arrival five children were pronounced deceased due to the severity of their injuries. “Another six patients were found on scene with injuries ranging from minor to serious injuries. “It’s believed that the driver lost control over his vehicle, which resulted in colliding with the barrier.

“The driver was arrested on scene by the SAPS. “Local authorities were on scene to conduct a full investigation into the matter,” Titanium Securitas Medical Response said. Separately, six adults were injured on Monday when three light motor vehicles collided on the N2 near Macassar.

ER24 said it and other services arrived to find the vehicles in the middle of the road. “Medics assessed the patients and found six adults sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities were found. “The patients were treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.