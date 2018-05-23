An alleged hijacker was wounded following a shoot-out with police in Grassy Park yesterday, while four other suspects were also arrested following a high-speed chase.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said National Intervention Unit members arrested the men, aged between 24 and 36.

“Police followed up on information about hijacked vehicles in Retreat. (Officers then) spotted the vehicles - a silver Audi and a black Hyundai Tucson. The vehicles sped in the direction of Grassy Park.

“During the chase a suspect pointed at the police with a firearm and police retaliated.

"One of the suspects was shot and wounded. Four men were arrested. An attempted murder case was also opened.

In another incident yesterday, suspects also opened fire at police officers after an ATM was bombed in Blue Downs.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “An ATM bombed on Blue Downs Way, Hill Crest, is being investigated.

"SAPS members on patrol saw five men at the ATM. When they approached the men, they randomly started to shoot at the officers while fleeing."