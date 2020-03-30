Five held in Langa over 60 boxes of booze transported on bakkie

Cape Town – At a time when national lockdown regulations prohibit the sale and possession of alcohol outside private homes, five people have been arrested in Langa for the possession of alcohol to the value of R101 000. According to mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, the driver of a double-cab bakkie was pulled over by members of the City's Secial Investigation Unit at about 11.15am on Saturday on Jakes Gerwel Drive. Smith said on Sunday they have been charged under the Disaster Management Act. The bakkie contained the following contents: * 30 boxes of Wellington brandy. Value - R51 000

* 30 boxes Smirnoff Vodka. Value – R50 000

"Alcohol abuse is a major driver of crime and violence in much of our communities and to wilfully ignore the regulations to proceed to distribute the alcohol is a major concern and must be punished," Smith said.

"It is also important that we identify the source of the liquor and the wholesaler that continues to sell alcohol to various shebeens at this time."

Reasons why the sale of alcohol has been banned during the lockdown is because the consumption of liquor affects the immune system, making people more vulnerable to the illness.

It also reduces a person’s ability to exercise the social distancing and personal hygiene required to limit the spread of the virus.

Alcohol abuse also plays a role in domestic violence and verbal abuse, which would be heightened when "cabin fever" is experienced during the lockdown

Since regulations limiting the operating hours of liquor outlets have been enforced, there have been eports of a dramatic decrease in such liquor-related problems.

Cape Times