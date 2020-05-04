Five men nabbed over alleged supermarket robbery in Uitenhage

Cape Town – A swift response by the police has led to the arrest of five men after a supermarket was robbed in Uitenhage.

At around 10.45am on Sunday, three men, one armed with a rifle, stormed into a supermarket in Mandela Ville in Uitenhage, police said.

One suspect allegedly pointed his rifle at two shop assistants while his accomplices ransacked the store. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, an airtime machine and a Nokia cellphone before fleeing the scene in a beige Toyota Corolla.

The police quickly responded to a complaint of business robbery, obtained a description of the getaway vehicle and circulated the information to all police communication radio channels.

Soon after the police spotted a vehicle fitting the description driving at high speed in Melbrooks Street in Uitenhage and gave chase. The vehicle was cornered and stopped at Nomakhwezana Street in KwaNobuhle.