Five nabbed for theft of car parts at Stellenbosch police garage

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said that after numerous theft incidents reported at the garage over a period of time, members of the Stellenbosch Crime Prevention Unit and external role-players arrested a suspect during the early hours of Sunday.

Cape Town - Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of car parts from the Stellenbosch police garage.

“The suspect led the investigation team to five addresses in the Cloetesville area where various car parts belonging to vehicles had been stolen and stored at the premises, presumably for resale to the public,” Van Wyk said.

The five suspects are due to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on various charges, including business burglary, theft from motor vehicle and malicious damage to property.

In an unrelated matter, Paarl East Crime Prevention Unit members obtained a search warrant for a house in Cornelissen Street, Paarl East, where they seized drugs with an estimated street value of R5 000, alcohol and cash believed to be proceeds from crime.