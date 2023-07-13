Five suspects arrested in connection with Kwanobuhle mass murder

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of 10 people at a suspected drug-den in Kwanobuhle in the Eastern Cape. The breakthrough in the mass murder case happened early on Thursday when the suspects, aged between 21 and 34, were apprehended in Kwanobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape.

This followed a task team of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Anti-Gang Unit search and tracing operation. The Kwanobuhle township was rocked by the incident on Tuesday night, when three armed men allegedly stormed a home in Mdledle Street and opened fire on residents standing near the house and those inside. Five men and one woman were shot dead and four people were wounded.

More on this Ten shot and six killed in Kwanobuhle mass shooting

The police on Wednesday said the house was a drug post and “we have raided it several times”. “The latest raid was done on Saturday.” Eastern Cape police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene said: “The task team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murders.

“Their tireless efforts, perseverance and meticulous investigation resulted in the speedy apprehension. “They have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their own comfort and safety, to ensure that the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims.” Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha also commended the police.

“I hope that the arrest of these five suspects will lead to more arrests as police continue work on the case. “We are confident that they will succeed. “We hope that all the cases will lead to successful prosecution.