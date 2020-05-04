Five suspects held after chase over alleged robbery at Somerset Mall clothing store
Cape Town – Five suspects have been arrested for the possession of suspected stolen goods and reckless and negligent driving in Macassar.
Two of the men were alleged to have been involved in a robbery at a clothing store at Somerset Mall, the Metro Police said in a statement on Monday. Clothing to the value of R15 000 was recovered, some of which had been thrown out of the car window during the chase.
On being confronted by two officers at around 2.15pm yesterday, a chase ensued on the N2 in the direction of Cape Town after the two suspects had jumped into a car.
"The officers approached the two suspects, but the men jumped into a light blue Toyota Corolla, resulting in a chase along the N2, direction Cape Town," the Metro Police said.
"During the pursuit, the vehicle occupants started throwing items of clothing out of the window. The vehicle was cornered in Macassar.
"The officers collected all the clothing items, valued at approximately R15 000. The five suspects, between the ages of 22 and 26, were detained at Macassar SAPS for further investigation."
Cape Times