Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – Five people have been arrested and will appear in the De Doorns Magistrate's Court on Wednesday over looting at the scene of a truck accident in which the driver died. An object believed to be a boulder was allegedly thrown through the windscreen on the N1 at 5am on Sunday near De Doorns. The driver lost control of the truck and his injured assistant was lucky to survive.

Fleetwatch wrote on its Facebook page that the truck was passing through De Doorns "when some criminals threw a boulder from a bridge at his truck. The boulder hit his windscreen, smashed through it and hit the driver who then lost control of the vehicle".

According to Fleetwatch, the looters then fleeced the truck of its entire load.

SA Long-Distance Truckers wrote on its Facebook page: "The Time Link driver who sadly passed away in the early hours of (Sunday) morning – our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. A life taken too soon. A life taken at its peak.

"There were two drivers in the cab – both South Africans – and while the uninjured driver was trying to free his colleague who was trapped between the steering wheel and the seat, a marauding mob descended on the truck. Some went for the goods on the trailer while others climbed into the cab to steal whatever they could lay their hands on."

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said in a statement on Tuesday a robbery case has been opened regarding the looting. The case of manslaughter in connection with the truck driver's death has been changed to murder and the murder investigation is continuing, he said.

Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said two trucks were also the target of stone-throwers in the De Doorns area at about 4am on Tuesday in separate incidents soon after each other. No one was injured in the incidents.

"We are now going to try to increase the visibility of traffic officers in the area," Africa said.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut confirmed that De Doorns police are investigating a case of wilful damage of property after the incident involving a truck on Tuesday morning.



Road Freight Association chief executive Gavin Kelly told Netwerk24 on Monday that residents of a nearby informal settlement looted the wrecked truck on Sunday.

"These incidents happen frequently and it is concerning that this type of lawlessness is allowed. It is shocking what these people do to one another," he said.

Cape Times