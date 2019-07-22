Members of the InteliChem Group are preparing to summit Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for upgrading and expanding the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Five members of local agricultural business, the InteliChem group, are preparing to summit Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for upgrading and expanding the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital emergency centre. The Hospital Trust needs R122 million for construction and new equipment and have so far managed to raise about R40 million.

The construction of the emergency centre is expected to be completed at the end of 2021, with the climb expected in January next year.

InteliChem spokesperson Tanja Potgieter said: “Being in the agricultural industry, InteliChem believes in contributing to and making a difference in our local communities. We did research on how we could make a difference, and this particular project immediately stood out for us.”

Expected to be in operation for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the centre will provide high quality, evidence-based medical, surgical, nursing and paramedical services, to thousands of children needing access to emergency and acute services.

“To ensure that more children receive the best possible life-saving care, and to improve their chances of recovery and rehabilitation, the Children’s Hospital Trust has launched a project to upgrade and expand the emergency centre.

“Designed in partnership with the EC Clinical team, improvements will include an upgrade of medical resuscitation and trauma areas, and an increase in the number of consultation and procedure rooms.

“The project will also add new areas to the emergency centre, including a burns room, a calm room, a child protection room and family-friendly waiting areas,” Potgieter said.

For donations or inquiries, please contact Tanja Potgieter at [email protected] or Marthie Maritz at [email protected]