Flash finds his forever home

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has found a forever home for Flash, a gelding that was rescued on the busy M5 inbound almost two months ago. After Flash was seen panicking, racing down the highway in peak traffic with trailing training equipment tied to him on August 17, he was rescued and brought to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, where he waited patiently for a loving family to adopt him and give him a new lease on life.

“When we shared the incredible rescue story of Flash on social media, we received an overwhelming response. Our Horse Care Unit was flooded with adoption applications, and after hours of reviewing, one stood out. “Flash found his forever home. A big shout-out to our Horse Care Unit supervisor, Inspector Mark Syce, who personally ensured Flash’s smooth transition to his new family,” said the organisation. Syce said Flash’s journey was truly remarkable.

“(I’m) blown away by the resilience of these magnificent beasts. From enduring training on a busy freeway to getting immediate veterinary care, and then, in just six weeks, finding his safe forever home,” said Syce. Preliminary investigation revealed that Flash was undergoing training in the Parkwood area before he broke loose, running in his frightened state along the highway, Syce said. The chaotic scene urged many good Samaritans to halt their journeys and come forward to help. “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA extends its deepest gratitude to City of Cape Town Traffic Services and the helpful members of the public for their collaboration, patience, and consideration in ensuring the safety of a distressed animal,” the SPCA said.