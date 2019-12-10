Fleeing suspect nabbed with 47m of copper cable in Woodstock









Picture: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – Partnership policing over the festive season yielded success early yesterday morning in Woodstock after an alleged copper cable tried to escape in vain. At about 5.30am, Woodstock police officers and neighbourhood watch members arrested a 35-year-old suspect pushing a wheelie bin in Beach Road for being in possession of 47 metres of Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) train copper cables. "The arrest occurred during crime-prevention patrols when police and neighbourhood watch members cornered a man who was pushing a wheelie bin," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk. "When he noticed the authorities, he started to run, but officers caught up with him and effected an arrest. "The members brought the suspect back to his bin and recovered and seized 47 metres of copper cables belonging to Prasa.

"The 35-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of stolen property. He will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court once charged.

"This collaboration involving community safety structures in crime-prevention initiatives will be ongoing throughout the festive season."

Meanwhile, businessman Bongisizwe Mpondo, the newly appointed Prasa administrator, has expressed confidence in his ability to turn around the fortunes of the embattled state-owned entity.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula yesterday announced the disbandment of the Prasa interim board, which he accused of failing to fix the company after almost two years at the helm.

Mbalula announced Prasa would be placed under administration for the next 12 months.

Cape Times