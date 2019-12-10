Cape Town – Partnership policing over the festive season yielded success early yesterday morning in Woodstock after an alleged copper cable tried to escape in vain.
At about 5.30am, Woodstock police officers and neighbourhood watch members arrested a 35-year-old suspect pushing a wheelie bin in Beach Road for being in possession of 47 metres of Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) train copper cables.
"The arrest occurred during crime-prevention patrols when police and neighbourhood watch members cornered a man who was pushing a wheelie bin," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.
"When he noticed the authorities, he started to run, but officers caught up with him and effected an arrest.
"The members brought the suspect back to his bin and recovered and seized 47 metres of copper cables belonging to Prasa.