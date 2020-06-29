Flooded hospital, flattened cars and power outages among Cape Town storm damage

Cape Town – A flooded hospital, flattened cars and power outages were among the storm damage left in the wake of a weekend of rough weather. The Kraaifontein Day Hospital had to be temporarily closed on Saturday when a section was hit by the downpour. Residents have now called on health officials to upgrade the facility, with community leader Linda Phito saying renovations were long overdue. “The hospital is not of a good standard. Imagine if the weather persists and there are more floods, what then,” he asked. Western Cape Health spokesperson Maret Lesch said a section of the grounds was flooded but the issue was attended to within an hour and resolved. “Services were not affected during the time of the flood or thereafter. Services are continuing as per normal,” she said.

In Wynberg, a stationary car was badly damaged when a tree in the parking lot of the Wynberg Library was uprooted and fell on top of it.

City disaster management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said no major incidents or injuries were reported to the Disaster Operations Centre.

“Mopping up operations are continuing across the city. Power lines are being restored by the electricity department, informal settlement management is making assessments in informal settlements and issuing flood kits which consist of plastic sheeting.

“Transport is clearing roadways across the city and recreation and parks are removing uprooted trees.”

Informal settlements affected due to heavy rainfall included Phola Park, Sophia Town in Happy Valley, Kanana in Gugulethu, and Philippi.

Roofs were blown off in the Phumlani informal settlement, Ottery and Macassar. Power outages were experienced in Philippi, Browns Farm, Hout Bay, Fish Hoek, Rondebosch, Mitchells Plain, Wynberg, Constantia, Bishopscourt, and Plumstead.

In a statement, Eskom said the electricity supply to parts of the Cape Peninsula and parts of the Southern Cape was affected.

“Eskom technicians have been dispatched to multiple faults where the heavy rain and strong winds have damaged the electrical network. Repairs are under way but are being hampered by the inclement weather. Technicians are doing their best to restore the electricity supply,” Eskom said.

The SA Weather Services advised the provincial Disaster Management Centre that the worst of the storms hitting the province had now subsided.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said high seas and some light rain as well as wind along the southern parts of the province can be expected in the week ahead.

Cape Times