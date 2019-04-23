Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Beaufort West residents were overjoyed to hear the sound of rain again on Tuesday after a catastrophic drought that led to emergency water rations of 10 litres a day in high-lying areas of the Karoo town, with three rounds of "water shedding" per day being introduced. The SA Weather Service has, however, cautioned Beaufort West residents that flooding could be expected between noon and midnight today.

The rain in the Karoo town will help boost the province's dam levels, which are now 34.55% full, falling by 1% over the past eight days. Cape Town's dams are now 46.9% full, which is down by 0.98% from the past week.

"It is such an awesome feeling to hear the rain, to feel the rain," Beaufort West municipality spokesperson Marlene Hendricks told News24.

"To see the rain running down the street – we are so grateful to the Lord for this rain."

She said some people had been late for work on Tuesday because they were playing in the rain – some just standing in it, enjoying the feeling.

Hendricks said it would lift the water tables and, most importantly, give hope to the residents and farmers of one of the oldest municipalities in South Africa.

James-Brent Styan, a spokesperson for Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell, said on Tuesday: "It’s interesting to note that last year at this stage was really the turning point for average dam levels in the province.

“That turning point was at just below 16% on average. We are much better off than we were then but we remain cautious about the situation and continue to call on the public to use as little water as possible.”