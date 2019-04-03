Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – "Proud to be the most punctual airline in the world", a "minor technical issue" forced a FlySafair flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg to head back to the Mother City on Wednesday morning "in the interest of safety". The flight had left Cape Town International at 6.18am, the airline said. But at 7.13am FlySafair announced on its website that flight FA128 from Cape Town to Johannesburg had to return to Cape Town due to the minor technical issue. It's still not clear what the technical issue was.

The plane landed back safely in Cape Town at 6.56am. At 9.04, FlySafair announced that flight FA128 had departed.

"Shortly after take-off, the crew received an alert regarding a minor technical issue relating to the way the aircraft was balancing fuel loads and, in the interest of safety, they took the decision to return to Cape Town International so that the aircraft could be inspected.

"We appreciate that this sort of delay causes customers a great deal of inconvenience. We're proud to be the most punctual airline in the world and it pains us to inconvenience customers in this way, but we know that our customers appreciate the fact that we will always put safety first in all cases," FlySafair said.

"This disruption to operations will have a knock-on effect on some later flights, specifically FA129 from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

"Our teams are currently sending out SMS notifications to all those customers, using the numbers we were provided at the time of booking. Airport staff at OR Tambo International are also available to speak with customers on FA129."

"We have deployed a backup aircraft to pick up the flights from FA129 forward so there will be no delay to these flights."

While FlySafair was named Best Airline in the Africa and Indian Ocean Region in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for two years running, but passengers on flight FA128 did not share the same sentiment, airing their grievances on social media.

@FlySafair please can you explain why you think it is okay to delay a flight (FA201) with no notice or explanation ? Weather conditions are great, all other airlines are on time but people are now missing their connecting flights with no help from your team — Dylan Dean Kupritz (@iamdylandean) April 3, 2019