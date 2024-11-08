Food poisoning: Western Cape on high alert

“Isolated” cases of food poisoning have also been recorded in the Western Cape, igniting calls for the public to remain vigilant about food sources and handling. “The Western Cape Government Health and Wellness (WCGHW) can confirm a few isolated instances of suspected food poisoning present at healthcare facilities across the province. However, the WCGHW cannot confirm the source of these cases, as this responsibility lies with municipal Environmental Health authorities. We urge the public to direct specific queries or concerns about food safety sources to Environmental Health,” said provincial Health Department spokesperson Dwayne Evans.

While the department did not confirm the number of incidents, Evans said their health surveillance network showed “no significant” confirmed trend linked to specific locations or vendors. “The cases affect various age groups, underscoring the need for everyone to remain cautious about food sources and handling, especially during warmer months, which can increase the likelihood of foodborne illnesses. Young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to foodborne illnesses. Individuals in these groups are encouraged to be vigilant about food safety and quality, as they may experience more severe symptoms if exposed to contaminated food.” This comes as tensions are running high in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, following alarming reports that 12 out of the 110 pupils from Tamaho Primary School remain hospitalised after complaining of stomach cramps. The incident, which occurred after they allegedly consumed samp at the school on Wednesday, adds to a worrying trend of foodborne illnesses that have recently affected multiple schools in the country.

In the Free State, the Health Department reported that more than 40 pupils from Daluvuyo Primary School were rushed to hospital exhibiting suspected food poisoning symptoms. Three of these children remain hospitalised, showing more severe signs, including itchy skin and developed rashes, after allegedly consuming snacks from a nearby shop. The Gauteng Department of Education also stated that it is actively monitoring the ongoing situations and conducting thorough investigations. City of Cape Town mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, said City Health has not picked up on “any trends that are out of sync with what is considered within normal range”.

She said Environmental Health Practitioners were mandated to conduct visits to business premises at least twice a year, but if problems were identified or complaints were received then more regular inspections were carried out until the problem was resolved. “Spaza shops are a crucial part of our informal economy and a lifeline to many of our poorer communities in terms of access to goods and services. The City works to encourage all food premises to keep hygiene and health-related factors top of mind, and to ensure compliance, in the interest of public safety.

“With regard to shelf-stable goods, food items could still be safe to use, but the nutritional value may diminish after the sell-by date. Perishables and cold chain goods should not be sold past the sell-by dates. Where Environmental Health Practitioners come across foodstuffs that they have reason to believe may pose a danger to health if consumed, they are mandated by law to seize/detain such goods; although such instances occur very rarely.” National Informal Traders Alliance of South Africa (NITASA) president Rosheda Muller said that they remained on high alert, with food poisoning top of their agenda. “We’ve had no incidents reported in the Western Cape, I am in touch with all organisations in the informal sector.

We have written an open letter to all managers of government. “We need to have food stalls regulated, health inspectors must come around. We don't know what everybody is selling. “We are mainly checking that nobody sells badly outdated products,” she said. Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Thursday added his voice to calls to regulate spaza shops in the country.

Responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mashatile said: “We have all been looking at what has been happening in Soweto, especially the problem of people selling food that makes children sick and even die.” Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams recently conceded that there were no effective regulations on spaza shops whether owned by South Africans or foreign nationals in the country. Mashatile noted that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Ndabeni-Abrahams had addressed a media briefing recently about what the government was doing about the spaza shops.

“We are intervening to ensure that people who sell food in schools are properly regulated. “There are people who sell food in the streets, where schools have no control. That is where we need the community to be vigilant to look into that. “The government must not be lazy to regulate. It is our job to regulate. I know at some point we will be accused of over regulation.