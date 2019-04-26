FoodForward SA's marketing officer, Elle Williams, said they focused on supporting vulnerable groups including children, women and elderly people. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Non-profit organisation FoodForward SA has pledged to feed one million people daily within five years in efforts to end hunger in vulnerable communities and extend the right to good quality food. This commitment was announced yesterday during their 10th anniversary celebration of hard work where the organisation shared its vision of “a South Africa without hunger”.

FoodForward SA is the country’s largest food redistribution organisation and reaches more than 250 000 people every day across its national beneficiary organisation network, which is supported by its logistics warehouse infrastructure that has the capacity to distribute large volumes of surplus food nationally.

The organisation’s marketing officer, Elle Williams, said they focused on supporting vulnerable groups including children, women and elderly people.

“The organisation specialises in recovering good quality edible surplus food from various points in the supply chain and then redistributes it to community organisations such as early childhood development centres and other NGOs.

“These community organisations then feed people, and it has to be for at least four days in a week. We receive applications from these organisations, which have to be registered and fully functional as we want to create something that will sustain communities.”

Over the past 10 years, FoodForward SA has redistributed enough food to prepare 155 million meals.

Williams said that in the past they had had a few cases where they discovered that some organisations they supported had taken the food for themselves and their families, so now they made visits to check on the organisations and their progress.

Last year FoodForward SA launched its digital platform, FoodShare, which virtually connects beneficiary organisations directly to retail stores and food outlets for the regular collection of surplus food, thus providing greater access to food while reducing infrastructure and logistical costs.

“Scaling up to meet the growth challenge will involve increasing the amount of surplus food we are able to recover as well as increasing the number of beneficiary organisations we serve, while ensuring that the organisation’s infrastructure capacity is adequately expanded to accommodate this ambitious goal.”

