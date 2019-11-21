Foot-and-mouth disease linked to a Limpopo auction facility









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Traces of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) have so far linked infected animals to an auction facility in Limpopo, with at least five commercial facilities affected as a result. In a joint statement, the Departments of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and the National Animal Health Forum (NHF) on FMD said there are more concerns that purchased animals at the same auction could be affected. “All known infected properties have been placed under quarantine, suspect properties under precautionary quarantine (and) plans to resolve the situation are being implemented,” the statement read. On November 1, veterinary services were alerted to clinical signs of FMD in a herd of cattle on a farm in the Molemole Local Municipality in the Capricorn district, Limpopo. So far, at least five properties have been confirmed affected.

A technical task team has been established, comprising Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries veterinary officials, provincial veterinary officials, as well as industry commodity groups led by the NHF and experts in the specific disease.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cattle, pigs (domestic and wild), sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals.

Signs of disease in animals may include symptoms of depression, sores in the mouth of animals causing reluctance to eat, and lameness. FMD, however, may show no clinical signs for up to 14-21 days.

The department has advised farmers and livestock owners that all parties transacting with cloven-hoofed animals should observe the utmost caution.

All gatherings of animals from more than one source - including auctions, livestock shows and speculative transactions - were being discouraged.

Visit www.nahf.co.za for the FMD basic biosecurity guidelines.

Cape Times