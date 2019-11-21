In a joint statement, the Departments of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and the National Animal Health Forum (NHF) on FMD said there are more concerns that purchased animals at the same auction could be affected.
“All known infected properties have been placed under quarantine, suspect properties under precautionary quarantine (and) plans to resolve the situation are being implemented,” the statement read.
On November 1, veterinary services were alerted to clinical signs of FMD in a herd of cattle on a farm in the Molemole Local Municipality in the Capricorn district, Limpopo.
So far, at least five properties have been confirmed affected.