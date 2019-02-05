File photo: Reuters

Cape Town – Trade restrictions on the export of processed meat products have been relaxed by many trade partner following the outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in Limpopo. Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) Minister Senzeni Zokwana said on behalf of the department and the Red Meat Industry that trade in safe commodities to direct neighbouring countries had largely been accepted and, where necessary, negotiation of new health certificates was under way.

“There has also been good progress with negotiations to reopen markets for deboned matured beef, processed dairy products and processed hides and skins to the other African countries, the Middle East and the Far East,” Zokwana said.

On January 14, Zokwana convened a meeting with the Red Meat Association to engage on better responses to the outbreak.

As a result of the FMD outbreak, South Africa lost its World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE)-recognised FMD-free zone without vaccination status.

This has had a devastating effect on the trade of cloven-hoofed animals and their products from South Africa.

While some countries instituted official bans, trade was further disrupted as a result of the inability to certify for any exports where FMD-free zone attestation is required.

“A request was made to trade partners to consider continuation of trade in safe products.

"Guarantees were provided for products which do not pose a risk of transmitting the disease, such as heat-treated meat and dairy products, deboned and matured beef, scoured wool, salted hides and skins, livestock embryos and pork products from known FMD-free pig compartments,” Zokwana said.

Up to January 30, four locations in Limpopo were reported to the OIE. These locations were confirmed on polymerase chain reaction and serology tests, performed at the Transboundary Animal Disease Programme of Onderstepoort Veterinary Research.

“The animals affected by the outbreak are cattle kept in rural villages with communal dip tanks and grazing.

“The affected villages are in close proximity, within a 20km radius. The estimated number of cattle in the 20km around the affected villages is 15000, of which 4500 are in the FMD- free zone,” Zokwana said.

A disease management area was declared, being the area enclosed by the R81, the R36, N1 and the R524 roads. The exact boundaries of this area will be published in the government gazette.

No cloven-hoofed animals are allowed to move within, into or out of the area.

Products from cloven-hoofed animals may be allowed to move within this area, but movements out of the area will be considered on merit and only allowed with permits issued by the local state veterinarian and in compliance with the conditions of such permits.

In addition, the movement of cloven-hoofed animals (including wildlife) and unprocessed products out of Mopani District and Vhembe District, as well as the Molemole Municipality of Capricorn District, is discouraged until further notice.

A joint operations committee (JOC) consisting of traffic, departmental and district disaster management police, industry (the National Animal Health Forum, SA Feedlot Association) and provincial and Daff veterinary officials, was established and meets daily. The JOC has facilitated the placement of 15 roadblocks at strategic points.

A Veterinary Operations Committee, which meets daily, was also established.

The department appealed to farmers and all other stakeholders to email enquiries to: [email protected]