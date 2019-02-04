This was all that was left of Reshall Jimmy's Kuga after the deadly fire. File photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The inquiry into who should be held liable for the death of a 32-year-old man who died when his Ford Kuga caught alight more three years ago has been postponed in the Western Cape High Court. Reshall Jimmy burnt to death while on holiday in Wilderness on December 4, 2015, when his vehicle inexplicably caught alight. More than 80 other Kugas have caught fire on South African roads since then.

This has resulted in motor giant Ford having to recall more than 4 000 Kugas as part of several safety fixes to the vehicles. The latest fire occurred on Friday when a Kuga caught alight near East London.

Initially, the National Prosecuting Authority had decided not to prosecute. Lobby group Afriforum, with advocate Gerrie Nel representing the Jimmy family at the judicial inquiry, is taking the Ford Motor Company to court on behalf of his family.

The matter was postponed on Monday due to outstanding witness statements and has been set down for March 18 March.

Andrew Leask, an investigator at AfriForum's private prosecution unit, was quoted as saying: "Justice must be served. We cannot allow large corporate companies to avoid accepting liability in cases like this.

"Evidence suggests that the fire was caused by a mechanical error in the vehicle and we trust that this judicial inquiry will bring the truth to light."

Ford South Africa allegedly offered the Jimmy family another Ford car to compensate for the car that Reshall Jimmy burnt to death in.

In May 2017, Ranisha Jimmy, Reshall's sister, detailed at a press conference how the family had suffered emotionally in trying to find closure for her brother's tragic death.

"They basically made the family an offer of any Ford motor vehicle up to the value of R1 million and the family responded that they would never again set foot in another Ford vehicle," said Rod Montano, the Jimmy family's attorney.

Renisha also said she wanted Ford SA chief executive Jeff Nemeth to take responsibility for what happened to her brother and apologise to their family for spreading false rumours that Reshell committed suicide.

In January 2017, Ford South Africa recalled the 1.6-litre Ford Kuga model after Reshall’s death and various other incidents of a similar nature were reported.

