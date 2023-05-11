Foreign exchange students rescued down Stellenbosch mountain

Cape Town - Three foreign exchange students who got stuck on the mountain peak at Jonkershoek Nature Reserve, have been brought to safety. Volunteer search and rescue organisation, Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR), responded to a call on Tuesday night and sent a team of professionals after the visiting students reported that they were stuck high up on the mountain peak in the reserve.

“The three foreign exchange students, all in their early twenties, had started their hike to the Jonkershoek Pieke early on Tuesday. “They started up Langrivier Kloof and after reaching the summit battled to find their intended descent path. “After two failed attempts to descend down Venster Kloof and Nerina Kloof, they realised that they were not going to be able to get down before dark and decided to call for help.

“Setting out in the dark, the rescue team hiked up the trail in search of the stranded hikers. “The lost hikers were able to describe their position to the approaching rescue teams, helping to narrow the search area. “The gentleman and two ladies were located soon after midnight, and the team slowly guided them back to the start of the hike.

“Although tired, the three visiting students were reported to be in good spirits and very grateful to have been safely assisted down the mountain,” said WSAR.. All hikers and rescuers were safely off the mountain at 5.30am on Wednesday. WSAR spokesperson, David Nel, said their teams responded to five incidents this week, which included rescuing a 72-year-old hiker struggling with cramps in Platteklip Gorge.

“After being attended to by a paramedic, he was helped up to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway and transported down the mountain in the cable car,” said WSAR. While assisting in the elderly’s rescue, WSAR received a second call for help from a lone 41-year-old hiker on the India Venster hiking trail. “We’ve had a few really busy months, and while we urge all wilderness enthusiasts to take care, we want to remind everyone that there are teams of dedicated rescuers around the Western Cape ready to assist anyone who find themselves in trouble while outdoors,” Nel said.