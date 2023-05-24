Forensic probe into Western Cape legislature cyber attack

Cape Town - An independent forensic investigation will probe the recent cyberattack at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP).
The cyberattack on Monday saw some ICT services being temporarily inaccessible.
WCAPP spokesperson Matthys Odendal said that the matter was reported to the SAPS and the State Security Agency.
“To this end, the institution is currently in the process of recovering its systems from backups to a secure environment. As per the plans, this will be done systematically, and services will be restored in a phased approach,” he said.
DA chief whip in the provincial parliament Wendy Kaizer-Philander said that the investigation was confirmed by the WCPP’s administration and was being conducted by an independent service provider.
“The DA requested that the report of the independent forensic investigation be made available to the committee upon its finalisation.
“The administration confirmed that upon the discovery of the breach, the WCPP immediately contacted its ICT service providers to alert them of the breach, was advised to isolate its network in order to prevent further attacks, protect its users against any further possible danger and allow forensic investigators to probe the source of the attack ... The sergeant-at-arms reported the matter to the State Security Agency,” Kaizer-Philander said.
WCPP officials also confirmed that Thursday’s hybrid sitting of the House would continue as planned and there would also be a live stream available for public viewing.
