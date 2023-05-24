Forensic probe into Western Cape legislature cyber attack

The cyberattack on Monday saw some ICT services being temporarily inaccessible.

Cape Town - An independent forensic investigation will probe the recent cyberattack at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP).

WCAPP spokesperson Matthys Odendal said that the matter was reported to the SAPS and the State Security Agency.

“To this end, the institution is currently in the process of recovering its systems from backups to a secure environment. As per the plans, this will be done systematically, and services will be restored in a phased approach,” he said.

DA chief whip in the provincial parliament Wendy Kaizer-Philander said that the investigation was confirmed by the WCPP’s administration and was being conducted by an independent service provider.