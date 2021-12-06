Forest Village land invasion gets heated

CAPE TOWN - Tempers flared when a group of desperate locals allegedly invaded units and stood against authorities in the Forest Village Housing Project. Police confirmed they are investigating cases of malicious damage to property after a group of about 150 people allegedly invaded unoccupied units in the housing project on Friday.

Representative of the Social Liberals for Backyard Dwellers (SLBD), Godfrey Luyt, said both provincial and national governments have “failed our people when it comes to housing issues”. “This issues is so much more than people invading units or land illegally. Our people are desperate and at their wits end. Government has the land, resources and money to give our people homes. We have people who have been on waiting lists for decades and are nowhere near owning their own homes. “These processes are failing our people who are dying in squalor. We are met with inhumane attitudes from politicians who couldn’t care less about our people. We admit that the invasion was illegal but we are fed up of the corruption and wanted to make a statement,” said Luyt.

According to Luyt, the invasion on Friday was peaceful and the group had not antagonised authorities. “We were however forcibly removed by private security companies. We are people from various communities across the metropole including from as far as Saldanha Camp which speaks to the housing plight that exists,” said Luyt. SLBD founder, Shariefa Nolan, said more action will be taken to ensure people did not die without dignity and without becoming homeowners.

“(The invasion was) due to us being beyond fed up of waiting on houses that don't benefit those being on the waiting list for decades. All new project houses become a capitalism game and this is the reason the housing list doesn't move. Ward councillors and housing officials are taking bribes to move their family friends and people from outside our province into all new project houses - most of these people already have houses. Agents are selling these houses like sweetcakes for R250 000,” said Nolan. Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers condemned the action by the group of about 150 people from various areas such as Woodstock, Manenberg, Elsiesriver and Kalkfontein who had allegedly shared various messages on social media encouraging the invasion and occupation of units. “At this stage it is estimated that 126 units were invaded. The extent of the damage is currently being ascertained and this will assist in determining what the cost of repairs will be. (Friday night) the security ejected 80 occupiers, and on Saturday the Sheriff removed those who remained.

“These attempts cannot be condoned, as it is counter-productive to ensuring that those who have been approved for a housing opportunity in this project, are unable to move in. In addition, it also causes unnecessary delays to the full completion of small work that still needs to be done to the units, and now with damage that would have to be repaired,” Simmers said, adding that the development has already benefited more than 3 000 residents. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said cases of malicious damage to property have been opened for investigation. “No arrest has been made as yet and the investigations continue. Our members were on the scene monitoring the situation at Forest Village the people are not riotous,” said Van Wyk.