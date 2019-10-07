The exhibition, sub-titled Third World in World War II, in partnership with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, was launched on the eve of Tutu's birthday in the city yesterday.
It displays how colonies became battlegrounds for the warring nations and their countries to exploit for food and war materials.
The exhibition, developed in Cologne, Germany, by Recherche International makes the point that 26 million people lost their lives in this conflict, more losses than Germany, Italy and Japan combined - six million Jews and 20 million black people, gay people, gypsies, communists and allied soldiers, including Third World conscripts.
“The exhibition’s opening placards were of black soldiers, entitled Liberators of Europe from Nazi Racism, and I had to bring it here to South Africa and translate it into English.