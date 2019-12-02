Former ANC councillor guilty of being brains behind husband's murder









Officer Marthin le Roux takes Magdalene Titus to the police holding cells after she was arrested. Picture: Hein Coetzee / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Former Oudtshoorn ANC councillor Magdalene Titus has been found guilty of being the brains behind the murder of her husband, Preston. Titus and hitman Justice Mooi were convicted in the Western Cape High Court on Friday on charges including premeditated murder. Titus was identified as the mastermind behind Preston’s murder by co-accused Sixabiso Klip, who is serving 15 years after turning State witness. In his plea and sentence agreement, Klip had detailed how the murder was planned. Preston, who worked for the SANDF, was found dead by his daughter on December 1, 2017, with multiple stab wounds. According to Klip’s plea, Titus was involved in an extramarital affair and offered to pay R30 000 to her husband’s alleged killers.

On Friday she wanted the court to extend her bail, citing exceptional circumstances which included that she was not a flight risk, didn’t want to lose the R30 000 bail money, wanted to prepare her two daughters for what was coming, that her mom had been diagnosed with throat cancer and that she herself had been diagnosed with TB.

Advocate Christhenus van der Vijver opposed the application, indicating that there was nothing exceptional in the circumstances. He further argued that the accused’s status had changed - she was a convicted person who stood to be sentenced to long-term imprisonment.

Judge Nolwazi Boqwana agreed with him and denied Titus’ application.

After that, both accused told the judge they were going to request probation officers and Correctional Services reports and the matter was postponed to February 3, 2020 for sentencing proceedings.

Both accused remain in custody.

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said: “We expect this court process to run its course and now that she’s been found guilty we hope this trial will end soon.

‘‘What has happened is unfortunate and reflects the regrettable high level of violence in our society.”

Cruywagen could not confirm whether Titus was still a member of ANC, but had previously called for her to resign.