Titus and hitman Justice Mooi were convicted in the Western Cape High Court on Friday on charges including premeditated murder.
Titus was identified as the mastermind behind Preston’s murder by co-accused Sixabiso Klip, who is serving 15 years after turning State witness. In his plea and sentence agreement, Klip had detailed how the murder was planned.
Preston, who worked for the SANDF, was found dead by his daughter on December 1, 2017, with multiple stab wounds.
According to Klip’s plea, Titus was involved in an extramarital affair and offered to pay R30 000 to her husband’s alleged killers.