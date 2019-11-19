File picture: Pexels

Cape Town – Former control prosecutor at the Atlantis Magistrate's Court Dawid Lotz has been convicted on 157 charges of child pornography and one charge of sexual assault. After entering into a plea agreement with the State, the 44-year-old Lotz was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment on Monday, of which three years was suspended for five years, Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said on Tuesday.

"A further order is made that his name is recorded in the Sexual Offences Register and that he is found unfit to work with children and also unfit to possess a firearm," Van Wyk said,

"During October 2016, the provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) was informed about an alleged person of interest at Atlantis Magistrate's Court who was in possession of child pornography.

"An investigation was launched under the leadership of Brigadier Sonja Harri, provincial Head of the Family Violence Child protection and Sexual Offences Unit in the Western Cape.